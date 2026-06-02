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Russia consolidates its military presence outside its territory with a key installation that redefines its global projection capability. In one of the most sensitive regions in the world, the country maintains a strategic base that allows it to operate directly over maritime routes and conflict zones.

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The most dangerous Russian military base outside its territory in the world

This is the Tartus Naval Base, located in Syria, considered Russia’s most important foothold outside the territory of the former Soviet Union. The Tartus base gives it its only direct and permanent access to the Mediterranean Sea. From there, it can:

  • Deploy naval operations in the Eastern Mediterranean
  • Project power toward Africa and the Middle East
  • Secure strategic maritime routes

It is a key piece for its presence outside Eastern Europe.

This military move strengthens Russia’s geopolitical positioning and consolidates its power as a global heavyweight. Image: europapress.

Fears of a Third World War increase

Beyond its size, Tartus’ importance lies in its location in a region of high geopolitical tension. Middle East concentrates:

  • Active conflicts
  • Global energy interests
  • Presence of multiple powers

This makes the base a strategic point, but also a sensitive one in the face of possible escalations.

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Russia seeks to establish itself as the most powerful global power

The Tartus base allows Russia to:

  • Maintain influence in the Middle East
  • Compete with the military presence of other powers
  • Secure its naval projection in the Mediterranean