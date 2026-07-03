Complying with the procedures of the immigration authorities is one of the most important obligations for those going through an immigration process in the United States.

However, many people do not know what happens if they decide not to appear for an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or ignore an official request.

Missing an appointment or failing to comply with the conditions imposed by the authorities can complicate the immigration case and even increase the risk of being detained in the future.

What happens if an immigrant does not show up for an ICE appointment?

People who have a scheduled appointment with ICE or participate in the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) must follow the conditions established by the authorities as part of their immigration process.

According to the guide prepared by the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP), not attending an appointment can be considered a violation of release conditions, which increases the risk of detention if the person has contact with immigration authorities again.

At the same time, if they are later detained, the prior absence can also make a future release more difficult.

Does ignoring ICE mean automatic deportation?

Not necessarily. Missing an appointment or failing to meet certain obligations does not by itself mean immediate deportation, since each immigration case is reviewed individually.

However, ignoring ICE instructions can negatively affect the progress of the case, especially if the person is trying to obtain an immigration benefit or continue a pending process before the authorities.

Who is at greater risk of being detained during an ICE appointment?

The organization also explains that, during 2025 and 2026, detentions increased during some ICE appointments.

Among the profiles that could face a higher risk are:

People with a valid deportation order

Immigrants with certain criminal records.

Those who have previously failed to comply with the conditions of their release.

People without an active immigration case or pending requests for immigration relief.

However, specialists clarify that each situation is different and that even those who do not belong to these groups can be detained, depending on the specific circumstances of the case.