South Korea has launched one of the most ambitious technological cooperation and infrastructure projects in Latin America in recent years. The initiative includes investments of nearly USD 800 million, transfer of cutting-edge technology, and technical assistance to develop a transportation system that could transform mobility across an entire region.

South Korea aims to turn this Latin country into a global power

The chosen country is Costa Rica, which seeks to become a regional benchmark for sustainable mobility thanks to the development of the Tibi railway project, the first fully electric train in Central America and the Caribbean. The project includes:

A rail network of approximately 51 kilometers

30 stations

28 electric trains

Capacity to move more than 100,000 passengers daily

Intervals of about 10 minutes during peak hours

The name “Tibi” comes from the Ngäbe indigenous language and means “one hundred feet,” a reference to the movement and territorial connection that the new railway system seeks to create.

Will invest more than 800 million dollars in the latest transportation technology

South Korea is making a strong bet on Costa Rica with a plan that combines USD 800 million in financing, next-generation technology, and specialized technical assistance. The Asian technological power aims to contribute its experience in: