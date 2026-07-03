California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that many drivers must retake the written test because the results showed “irregularities”. According to authorities, recipients were notified via official letters.

The DMV confirmed that more than 10,000 drivers would have to retake the test, and they have 30 days to do so, or they will lose their license.

Why are thousands of California drivers being asked to retake the DMV written test?

According to the DMV, the affected drivers took the written knowledge test between July 2025 and April 2026. During a review of testing records, the agency identified what it described as “irregularities” in the exam results and decided that the drivers must complete a new written test.

The notification letters state that the drivers’ written test results indicated non-compliance with the driver testing criteria required by California law. However, the DMV has not publicly explained the specific nature of the irregularities that triggered the decision.

Jubilados licencia Fuente: Shutterstock Josep Curto

In a statement, the agency said that protecting the integrity of the testing process is essential because the knowledge exam helps ensure that drivers understand California’s traffic laws before receiving a driver’s license.

What happens if drivers do not retake the test?

Drivers who received the letter must schedule an appointment with the DMV to take the written test again. The agency said walk-in appointments will not be accepted, and drivers must bring the notification letter when they report for the exam.

If they do not retake the test within 30 days, the DMV said their driver’s licenses could be canceled. The agency has not indicated that every affected driver cheated, only that the testing records showed irregularities requiring a new examination.

One Sacramento driver who received the letter told CBS Sacramento that he contacted the DMV seeking an explanation but was not given specific details about why his test had been flagged. He said the agency informed him that many other drivers had received the same notice.