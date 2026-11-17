Families who rented homes through one of the largest single-family property management companies in the United States could soon see financial relief following a landmark federal enforcement action.

The agreement resolves allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and attorneys general in four states over deceptive rental pricing, undisclosed mandatory charges and improper deductions from tenants’ security deposits.

Because Progress Residential and its owner, Pretium Partners, manage more than 90,000 single-family rental homes across 17 states, the settlement represents the largest enforcement action against a landlord in the FTC’s history. Of the total payout, nearly all of the funds will go toward consumer refunds, while $1.25 million will be paid directly to the state of Arizona.

Hidden rental fees and security deposit deductions led to the FTC action

The FTC, together with authorities in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana and Utah, accused Progress Residential and Pretium Partners of advertising rental prices that did not reflect the full amount tenants were required to pay.

According to the complaint, the company promoted monthly rents without including mandatory recurring charges. These allegedly included smart home fees, utility management fees and additional costs for renters who did not provide proof of renters’ insurance.

In some cases, consumers only discovered these extra charges after signing their leases or receiving their first monthly bills. The agency said the undisclosed fees had cost renters tens of millions of dollars since at least 2021.

The investigation also uncovered allegations involving the condition of rental properties. Although the company advertised its homes as move-in ready and inspected, some tenants reportedly encountered serious maintenance, repair and cleaning problems when they arrived.

The Federal Trade Commission reached an agreement with Progress Residential and its owner, Pretium Partners, after accusing them of hiding rental fees and improperly withholding security deposits.

Another major issue involved security deposits. The FTC alleged that Progress Residential improperly withheld some or all of these payments for normal wear and tear, damage that existed before tenants moved in, and renovations or repairs that should have been the landlord’s responsibility.

The complaint further stated that many renters did not receive an itemized explanation of deductions within the promised 30-day period.

How the $49.75 million settlement could benefit renters

Under the proposed agreement, Progress Residential and Pretium Partners will pay $49.75 million, including $48.5 million designated for consumer redress through the FTC.

The settlement also establishes new requirements for how the companies must advertise rental properties and handle tenants’ payments.

Among the main obligations are:

Transparent rental prices: The companies must advertise the true total monthly rental price, including all mandatory recurring fees, more prominently than other pricing information.

Accurate property inspections: They cannot misrepresent whether a home has been inspected or passed an inspection before a tenant moves in.

Security deposit protections: They must establish clear procedures and standards for withholding and returning deposits.

Itemized deductions: Renters must receive an explanation of every amount deducted from their security deposits within 30 days of moving out, or within the period required by state law.

Restrictions on deductions: The companies cannot withhold money for normal wear and tear, pre-existing property conditions or certain renovation expenses unrelated to damage caused by tenants.

Customer service requirements: The agreement prohibits certain unfair practices and standardized contract clauses that prevent consumers from making negative comments about the company.

The FTC described the action as the largest enforcement matter against a landlord in the agency’s history .

However, renters should not assume that every customer automatically qualifies for a payment. The $48.5 million fund is intended for consumers harmed by the alleged practices, and the distribution process will determine who receives compensation and how much.

The FTC and the four states filed the complaint and proposed settlement in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on November 6, 2026. The proposed order will have the force of law once approved and signed by the judge.