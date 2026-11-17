Mexicans who want to enter the United States for tourism or business can apply for a Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document that allows temporary visits to the country, as well as a visitor visa.

This permit is issued only to Mexican citizens who live in Mexico and meet the immigration requirements set by the U.S. government. One of its features is that it can be used without a passport for certain land and sea entries.

What is Form DSP-150 and how does it work?

According to the State Department’s official website, Form DSP-150 is the document that identifies the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a travel permit that authorizes certain Mexican citizens to enter the United States for temporary visits.

It comes in the form of a card similar to a visa, is valid for 10 years and includes biometric security features to verify the holder’s identity.

It is known as the “laser visa,” since it combines the features of a B1/B2 visitor visa and, when used under the proper conditions, can serve as an entry document without presenting a passport.

When can it be used without a passport to enter the United States?

Mexican citizens who have a valid Border Crossing Card can use it as their only document to request entry into the United States, without presenting a passport, as long as they are traveling directly from Mexico and meet one of these conditions:

By land: when entering through a border crossing in California, Texas, New Mexico or Arizona.

By sea: when arriving on a pleasure boat or ferry.

The distance limits by state for border areas are:

California: up to 25 miles (40 km).

Texas: up to 25 miles (40 km).

New Mexico: up to 55 miles (89 km) or up to Interstate 10.

Arizona: up to 75 miles (121 km).

Who can apply for a Border Crossing Card?

The Border Crossing Card is intended exclusively for people who meet two conditions: they must be Mexican citizens and live in Mexico. It is therefore not available to citizens of other countries, even if they live near the U.S. border.

Applicants must also meet the eligibility criteria for B1 or B2 visitor visas, which allow temporary travel for business or tourism.

Among the conditions they must show are:

The intention to make a temporary visit to the United States.

Ties to Mexico that justify their return after the trip.

Compliance with the relevant immigration requirements under the B1 or B2 categories.

According to the State Department, BCC holders can plan stays of up to 6 months.

What are the requirements to get a Border Crossing Card?

To apply for Form DSP-150, applicants must meet the immigration requirements and submit the documents required by U.S. authorities.

The main ones are:

Mexican citizenship.

Residence in Mexico.

Valid Mexican passport.

Eligibility for a B1/B2 visa.

Ties to Mexico.

The application is processed through the procedures established by U.S. consular sections in Mexico.