Washington, Jun 11 (EFE).- The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Thursday that forces from his country will once again attack Iran “very hard” “tonight” and warned that they will soon take control of the Iranian oil industry in a very similar way to how they did with Venezuela.

“The United States will attack Iran tonight very hard (its Navy, Air Force, radar, anti-aircraft defense, and all other forms of defense, along with most of its offensive capability, are gone!)”, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

The American insisted that “at some point in the not too distant future,” the U.S. will take the island of Jarg, which houses Iran’s most important oil terminal, “and other points of oil infrastructure” in Iran.

“We will take total control of your oil and gas markets, just as we have done with Venezuela, which is turning out magnificently both for Venezuela and for the U.S.”, Trump said, who after ordering the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro, agreed to manage Venezuelan oil sales with the new government in Caracas.

The R threats come after Washington attacked the Islamic Republic for the second consecutive day last night, after which Tehran responded with bombings against U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, and also declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, a strategic oil route that has become the center of the conflict.

This is the worst military escalation between the two countries since the ceasefire began on April 8, and after peace talks have stalled without results due to disagreements over the terms of a final agreement.

Trump warned this week that Iran has taken too long to negotiate and that it now had to face the consequences.

Iran, for its part, said this Thursday that these latest U.S. attacks “have effectively rendered the ceasefire null and void” and held Washington responsible for the “dangerous consequences” of these actions.

Source: EFE