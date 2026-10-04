Texas voters who do not have one of the state-accepted photo identifications can apply for a Election Identification Certificate (EIC) free of charge in order to cast their vote.

The document is issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and serves as an alternative for those who need to prove their identity in elections .

What is the Election Identification Certificate?

The EIC is a photo document issued by the DPS that can be used as identification to vote in person in the state. It is intended for voters who do not have any other photo identification accepted by Texas for voting .

It is valid for six years, and in the case of certificates for people over 70, it has no expiration date.

What are the requirements?

To apply for this document, the following requirements must be met:

Be a U.S. citizen .

Be a resident of the county in which registration is requested.

Be 18 years old or older by Election Day .

Not be serving a sentence for a felony.

Not have been declared wholly or partially mentally incompetent to vote by a competent court.

What other documents can be used to vote?

In addition to the Election Identification Certificate, Texas also accepts six other forms of photo identification:

Texas driver’s license.

Texas personal identification card.

Texas license to carry a firearm.

U.S. military photo identification.

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo.

U.S. passport , both in booklet and card format.

For voters between 18 and 69 years old, any of these identifications may be expired for four years, and in the case of those 70 years old or older there is no set amount of time.

If a person does not have one of these identifications and cannot obtain it, they may complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling place and present a supporting document, such as:

Voter registration certificate.

Recent utility bill.

Bank statement.

Government check.

Paycheck.

Certain official documents with name and address.

Certified birth certificate or another document accepted as proof of birth.

How long is there to register as a voter?

The next general elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. However, the deadline to register in Texas is next Monday, October 5.