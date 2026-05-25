Meta began the layoff process last Tuesday for approximately 8,000 employees, equivalent to 10% of its global workforce. Notifications began being sent by email at 4 a.m. local time in different regions around the world, in three simultaneous waves.

The confirmation came from Janelle Gale, Meta’s Head of Human Resources, who detailed the process in an internal memo. The company had anticipated these cuts on April 23 , arguing that they would allow it to operate more efficiently and free up resources to invest in artificial intelligence.

What will the 8,000 Meta workers who were laid off receive?

Meta employees in the United States who lost their jobs will receive a severance package that includes the following benefits:

Financial compensation and medical coverage

16 weeks of base salary as minimum severance

2 additional weeks for each year of continuous service at the company

18 months of medical coverage for the employee and their family group, triple what Meta offered until now

Employees outside the United States will receive similar packages, although adapted to the regulations of each country.

What comes next for Meta after the mass layoffs?

The cuts do not mean only a reduction in staff: Meta will restructure its organization toward flatter work models, with smaller teams and greater autonomy. More than 7,000 employees will be reassigned to new projects tied to artificial intelligence.

The company also clarified that it does not rule out new rounds of layoffs beyond this initial 10%. The context is Meta’s strong push into AI: the company projected infrastructure investments for 2026 of between US$125 billion and US$145 billion. The leaders of each area will announce the organizational changes in parallel with the layoff notifications.