The DS-3077 Form is the document parents must use when they want to enroll their children in the Children’s Passport Issuance Alert Program (CPIAP).

The State Department explains that this program is used to notify parents whenever someone else applies for a passport for a child under 18, with the goal of preventing one parent from taking the child out of the country without the other parent’s knowledge or consent.

“It is one of the most effective tools for helping prevent international parental child abduction,” authorities said.

DS-3077 Form: When Parents Must Fill It Out

The CPIAP is a free program in which parents can enroll their children at any time before their 18th birthday. Once they reach that age, authorities will remove their name from the alert system.

When a parent decides to enroll their child in this service, they must complete the DS-3077 Form. In these cases, the State Department will monitor all passport applications filed for a minor. According to authorities, CPIAP has the following functions:

Alert parents when a passport is requested for their child

Check whether both parents gave consent

Report whether U.S. passports have already been issued for the minor in the past

How to Enroll in the State Department’s CPIAP Using the DS-3077 Form

The instructions for completing this process are:

Download and complete the DS-3077 Form (one for each child you want to enroll)

Gather the following documents:

Government-issued photo ID with your signature Proof of your legal relationship to the child, such as a birth certificate, court orders, or an acknowledgment of paternity

Send the form and documents:

By email: PreventAbduction1@state.gov By mail: U.S. Department of State, Office of Children’s Issues – CPIAP CA/OCS/CI, SA-17, 9th Floor Washington, DC 20522-1709



This process can also be carried out by law enforcement, a court, Child Protective Services, or someone legally acting on behalf of the parents.

Important Program Information Everyone Should Know

Travel State explains that CPIAP cannot block the issuance of passports or stop a child from traveling; it serves only as an alert service.