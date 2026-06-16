Driving in the United States can be a very different experience depending on the region you are in. Traffic laws and legal driving requirements vary by jurisdiction, and it is advisable to be aware of them before driving.

Additionally, vehicle registration also changes depending on the state. Some have stricter requirements than others, but all penalize or reject those who do not comply. Below are the differences between California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois.

Information to keep in mind for driving in California

California has one of the strictest systems in the country, especially in environmental and road safety matters.

How do you get a driver’s license in California?

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires applicants to submit documentation proving identity and residency, as well as pass different exams.

The process generally includes:

Formal application.

Submission of documents.

Vision test.

Written test on traffic rules.

Obtaining a learner’s permit.

Practical driving test.

The most common licenses are:

Class C for passenger vehicles.

M1 and M2 for motorcycles.

Commercial licenses (CDL).

REAL ID.

Restrictions for young drivers in California

California uses a graduated system for those who get their first license before age 18.

During the first twelve months:

They may not drive between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

They may not transport passengers under 20 years old without the supervision of an authorized adult.

The goal is to reduce accidents among novice drivers, one of the groups with the highest accident rate.

Registering a vehicle in California

California requires:

Title of ownership.

Valid insurance.

Payment of state fees.

Pollution emissions certificate (Smog Check).

This last requirement is one of the main differences compared with other states. Depending on the type of vehicle and its age, the owner must periodically subject it to environmental inspections.

Most common traffic violations in California

Authorities usually penalize:

Speeding.

Use of a mobile phone.

Reckless driving.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs).

Expired registration.

In addition to fines, many violations add points to the driver’s record, which can lead to license suspension and a significant increase in insurance premiums.

Information to keep in mind for driving in Texas

Texas has one of the most extensive road networks in the United States and maintains specific requirements for new residents and young drivers. Driver’s licenses are handled through the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

How do you get a license in Texas?

Applicants must present:

Identification document.

Social Security number.

Proof of residence.

Vision test.

Written exam.

Practical exam.

The most common categories are:

Class C for private use.

Classes A and B for commercial vehicles.

Motorcycle licenses.

Restrictions for minors in Texas

Texas applies the Graduated Driver License (GDL) program.

During the provisional stage:

Driving between midnight and 5:00 a.m. is prohibited.

They may only travel with one passenger under 21 years old who is not a family member.

They may not use mobile phones while driving.

These restrictions remain in effect until the driver reaches the age established by state law.

Registering a vehicle in Texas

To register a car, it is necessary to present:

Title of ownership.

Mandatory insurance.

Payment of taxes and fees.

State-required inspections.

In addition, those who buy a vehicle must transfer the title within 30 days of purchase.

Common violations in Texas

Among the most common offenses are:

Driving without insurance.

Speeding.

Driving with a suspended license.

Driving with expired registration.

Depending on the severity of the case, the consequences can include fines, suspension of driving privileges, and even criminal penalties.

Information to keep in mind for driving in Florida

Florida is one of the states that receives the most new residents each year, so it has specific procedures for those arriving from other jurisdictions. In this case, the procedures are handled through the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV)

Driver’s licenses in Florida

The main categories are:

Class E for passenger vehicles.

Commercial licenses.

Motorcycle licenses.

REAL ID.

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Identification document.

Social Security number.

Two proofs of residence.

Vision and hearing test.

Theory and practical tests were applicable.

Restrictions for young drivers in Florida

Florida sets maximum driving hours for minors:

At age 16: they may only drive between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

At age 17: they may only drive between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Outside those hours, they must be accompanied by an adult or justify work-related reasons.

Registering a vehicle in Florida

The state requires:

Title of ownership.

Insurance issued in Florida.

VIN verification.

Payment of fees.

In addition, Florida charges a special fee when many vehicles enter the state system for the first time.

Most common traffic violations in Florida

The most common penalties are related to:

Driving without insurance.

Speeding.

Driving under the influence of substances.

Expired registration.

Lack of insurance is particularly serious because it can lead to both license suspension and vehicle registration suspension.

Information to keep in mind for driving in New York

New York has one of the most complex regulatory systems in the country, especially for young drivers. Here, everything is handled through the state DMV.

Getting a license in New York

Applicants must:

Pass a written test. Obtain a learner’s permit. Complete supervised practice hours. Pass a practical driving test.

The state issues:

Class D license.

Junior license (DJ).

Motorcycle licenses.

Commercial licenses.

REAL ID.

Enhanced Driver License (EDL).

The EDL allows certain land and sea crossings into Canada, Mexico, learner’s and some Caribbean regions without needing a passport.

Restrictions for novice drivers in New York

New York divides the state into different regions, and the rules may vary depending on the location.

Restrictions affect:

Driving hours.

Number of passengers.

Type of trips allowed.

Need for adult supervision.

New York City usually applies the strictest limitations.

Registering a vehicle in New York

Owners must present:

Title.

Insurance issued in New York.

Registration application.

Payment of fees.

In addition, vehicles must pass periodic safety and emissions inspections.

Common violations in New York

New York uses a point system.

The most common offenses are:

Speeding.

Improper use of a cell phone.

Driving without insurance.

Repeated traffic violations.

When too many points are accumulated, the license may be suspended or revoked.

Information to keep in mind when driving in Illinois

Illinois handles driving procedures through the Secretary of State’s office.

Driver’s licenses in Illinois

The main categories include:

Standard license.

REAL ID.

Motorcycle licenses.

CDL.

Learner permits.

To obtain them, the following must be proven:

Identity.

Date of birth.

Signature.

State residency.

Social Security number.

,Vision test.

Written test.

Driving test.

Restrictions for minors in Illinois

Illinois has one of the strictest regulations in the Midwest. During the first year of licensure, only one passenger under 18 who is not an immediate family member is allowed.

Night restrictions

Young drivers may not drive:

Sunday through Thursday between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Fridays and Saturdays between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Exceptions exist for work, school, or family emergency activities.

Vehicle registration

To register a vehicle, the following is generally required:

Title of ownership.

VSD-190 application.

Payment of taxes.

Payment of state fees.

New residents must update both the license and the vehicle registration and title.

Common violations in Illinois

The authorities especially penalize:

Speeding.

Driving under the influence of substances.

Driving without insurance.

Driving without a valid license.

Expired registration.

Problems with plates or license plates.

Illinois also requires most vehicles to display front and rear plates, a requirement that does not exist in all states.

In all cases, driving without a valid license, without mandatory insurance, or with expired registration can result in fines, suspension of driving privileges, higher insurance costs, and even criminal consequences when there are repeat offenses or aggravating circumstances.

Licenses for undocumented immigrants: one of the biggest differences between states

California is one of the best-known cases thanks to the AB 60 license, created for people who cannot prove regular immigration status but can demonstrate their identity and residence in the state.

To obtain it, they must complete the same basic process as any driver: submit documentation, pass the vision test, the written test, and the driving test. This license allows legal driving, obtaining insurance, and registering vehicles, but it cannot be used as federal identification or to board flights that require a REAL ID. For that reason, the credential includes legends such as “Federal Limits Apply” and “Not acceptable for official federal purposes”.

Illinois also allows undocumented immigrants to drive legally. For years, it used the so-called Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL), but since 2024, it began replacing them with standard licenses that reduce the visual differences from traditional credentials.

Applicants must prove state residency, pass the corresponding exams, and present accepted identity documents, such as foreign passports or consular IDs. However, these licenses also do not meet REAL ID requirements and therefore cannot be used for federal purposes.

New York implemented a similar policy through the so-called Green Light Law. Thanks to this legislation, undocumented people can obtain a standard license by presenting proof of identity and residence, even without a Social Security number.

Although it allows legal driving within the state, it also cannot be used to board domestic flights subject to REAL ID or to access restricted federal facilities. A distinctive feature of New York is that the law includes specific protections for personal information collected by the DMV.

The situation is very different in Texas and Florida. Neither state currently has programs that allow driver’s licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants.