On many roads around the world, thousands of drivers often see a yellow sign with a black cross, most of the time without knowing what it means.

The traffic signs found on roads are intended to warn drivers about something that could surprise them, such as intersections, road detours, curves, or bridges. The goal is for the driver to slow down and be more alert to what is coming.

Traffic signs: what they are used for

Preventive traffic signs are divided into two groups: those that aim to warn about the physical conditions of the road and those that mark risk areas.

Often, most are meant to make the driver change speed or pay more attention while driving due to the risk of accidents. In the case of sharp curves, for example, it is necessary to maintain control of the steering wheel.

Traffic signs with a black cross and yellow background: what they mean

In the United States, this sign is known as “W2-1” (Cross Road Warning sign) and warns of an upcoming intersection. In other words, in just a few miles, there will be a crossroads where vehicles may come from more than one direction, something that represents a high-risk area.

When a driver approaches an intersection, it is recommended to gradually reduce speed and increase attention to the surroundings, since pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, as well as other vehicles, must be watched for.