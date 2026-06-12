The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in New York warns all drivers in the state about the importance of complying on time with the required vehicle safety inspections .

Those who drive without the corresponding visible documentation may face economic penalties, even when the vehicle is parked.

The item that all cars in New York must be able to display on the front

Authorities check that the front of each vehicle has the current inspection sticker or decal , which must be properly displayed.

This badge is proof that the vehicle passed the mandatory inspection and meets the requirements to drive safely in accordance with established criteria.

Which vehicles must undergo this mandatory safety inspection

The current New York rules indicate that vehicles must be inspected

Every 12 months

When ownership is transferred

The sticker that is placed after completing and passing this process has an expiration date and expires on the last day of the month shown on it.

What financial penalties are imposed to punish those who do not show this on the front of their vehicle

The penalties vary depending on the time elapsed since the sticker expired:

If the inspection expired in the last 60 days, the fine can range from 25 to 50 dollars

If the expiration is more than 60 days ago, the fine can be between 50 and 100 dollars

If the vehicle does not have any inspection sticker, the penalty can also be between 50 and 100 dollars