Traveling abroad means complying with a series of immigration requirements that begin long before arriving at the airport.

One of the most important is having a valid passport, since the authorities of the United States, Mexico, and Argentina verify this document before authorizing the entry of foreign citizens.

Failing to meet this requirement can lead to anything from an airline denial of boarding to refusal of entry during immigration checks.

What does the United States require regarding passport validity?

In the case of the United States, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) establish that, for citizens of numerous countries, the passport must remain valid for a minimum of six months after the planned date of departure from U.S. territory.

Some countries are part of the so-called “Six-Month Club”, an agreement that exempts their citizens from having to meet that additional six-month requirement. Even so, the passport must remain valid throughout the entire stay.

Before traveling, it is advisable to check both U.S. immigration rules and the requirements that may apply depending on the passenger’s nationality.

What passport requirements apply in Mexico?

Mexican authorities require foreign visitors to enter the country with a valid passport throughout their stay.

Although immigration law does not set a minimum validity of six months for all travelers, some airlines apply this policy as a preventive measure before allowing boarding , especially on international flights.

What does Argentina require to allow entry into the country?

In Argentina, foreign citizens who do not belong to Mercosur must present a valid passport both to enter and to leave the country.

By contrast, citizens of member and associated Mercosur countries may enter using the National Identity Document (DNI) or other documentation enabled by regional agreements.

Those who use the passport as a travel document must also make sure that it remains valid throughout the entire trip.

What do immigration authorities check before authorizing entry?

Beyond passport validity, immigration officers and airlines usually check different aspects of the passenger’s documentation.

Among them are:

That the passport is valid and in good condition.

That personal data matches the ticket and the rest of the documentation.

The existence of visas or immigration authorizations , when applicable.

Return or onward travel tickets, if required.

These checks are intended to ensure that the traveler meets all the conditions established by the destination country.