The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York (MTA) confirmed the expansion of its enforcement program through cameras installed on buses, a measure that makes it possible to detect traffic violations and issue financial fines to drivers who obstruct public transportation operations.

The system is known as Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE), has been applied on 62 routes, and continues to expand across different sectors of the city.

MTA will review cameras and punish everyone who has done this with financial penalties

According to authorities, drivers who improperly use bus-only lanes, block stops, or illegally double-park may receive fines recorded by cameras installed on the system’s vehicles.

Penalties start at $50 and can rise to $250 for those who accumulate repeated violations.

Since mid-May, this system has also been applied on routes 160 and B12, which join the 60 lines already part of the automated control program.

How the camera system MTA uses to impose financial penalties works

The ACE program uses cameras installed on buses to record possible traffic violations during the route.

When a violation is detected by the equipment, the following is collected

Video of the incident

Images of the vehicle involved

License plate information

Exact location

Date and time of the incident

Later, that data is sent to the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), where the material is reviewed before processing the corresponding penalty.