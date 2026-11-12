The Mexican National Guard conducts vehicle checkpoints on federal highways and bridges to verify that drivers have the required documents and are complying with traffic rules.

The measure is set out in the Federal Highways and Bridges Traffic Regulations, specifically in Articles 85 and 203, which establish the inspection powers and the procedures authorities must follow in the event of possible violations.

Under these rules, officers may stop a vehicle when they need to verify compliance with the regulations and request the relevant documents . During the inspection, they act under the procedure set out in the regulations, with the aim of checking the vehicle’s status and determining whether there is any irregularity that could amount to a traffic violation.

The procedure also sets guidelines for officers when they stop a driver for a possible offense. In this way, the checkpoints are intended to ensure that vehicles are on the road in compliance with the rules and that they meet the document requirements for traveling on federal roads.

Who can ask you for vehicle documents?

In Mexico, the National Guard can verify compliance with certain requirements, including the presentation of mandatory documents.

Article 85 of the Federal Highways and Bridges Traffic Regulations says drivers are required to present the registration card when a member of the Mexican National Guard asks for it during a vehicle checkpoint. The document must be handed over for inspection and returned once the check is finished.

The regulations say license plates, stickers and registration cards must meet the characteristics and specifications established by the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation.

Article 203, meanwhile, details how officers must act when checking for possible violations.

They must tell the driver and passengers to remain inside the car for safety until they are authorized to get out They may request the driver’s license, registration card and other documents related to the vehicle’s service to make sure everything is in order

If, during the inspection, officers detect a violation that must be punished, they must fill out a citation with the required information and set the corresponding fine.

What documents does the National Guard ask for?

During checkpoints, officers may ask the driver for the following documents:

Valid driver’s license

Original registration card

Metal identification plates

Corresponding sticker

Current vehicle insurance that covers civil liability or damage to third parties

For federal transportation or freight vehicles, they must also present documents proving the activity and any applicable special permits.

What are the consequences of failing to comply with the rules?