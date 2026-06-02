In the state of California, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) responsible for issuing these permits are required to limit the issuance and renewal of the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL or Commercial Driver’s License).

Under the new federal requirements, the Department of Transportation (DOT), through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), requires that, before processing or requesting the renewal of this document, immigration status must be verified if the applicants are not native-born citizens.

The DMV suspends driver’s licenses one by one: Who is affected by the measure?

According to the new federal requirements, applicants for these procedures must now provide proof of lawful presence in the United States and thus have valid immigration documentation.

The measure is aimed mainly at the so-called non-domiciled CDL , which is commonly used by immigrants who have not yet obtained permanent residency in the United States.

Therefore, California stopped issuing new non-domiciled commercial licenses due to the FMCSA directive. It notified thousands of drivers that their licenses would be canceled after immigration irregularities were detected.

How do you apply for a commercial driver’s license if you are an immigrant in the United States?

To apply for a commercial driver’s license, you must present valid proof of lawful presence in the United States. In addition, identity documents, a Social Security number, or evidence of immigration eligibility must be submitted.

Often, the process must be completed in person at a DMV office. In addition, drivers must pass written and practical exams and medical checks.