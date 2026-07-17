The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed important changes for older drivers. From now on, all adults who exceed a certain age range will have to meet new requirements to renew their driver’s license and will do so more frequently.

Driver’s licenses are changing: those over this age will not be able to renew them as usual

From now on, in California, drivers 70 years old or older will have to:

Renew the license in person

Do so every five years

Update data and photo

basic checks at the time of Meetat the time of renewal

This replaces the previous system in which all drivers could renew online or with fewer checks.

What happens to people who do not comply with the new regulations?

Adults who do not comply with the new renewal scheme will suffer the following consequences: