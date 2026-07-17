En esta noticia
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed important changes for older drivers. From now on, all adults who exceed a certain age range will have to meet new requirements to renew their driver’s license and will do so more frequently.
Driver’s licenses are changing: those over this age will not be able to renew them as usual
From now on, in California, drivers 70 years old or older will have to:
- Renew the license in person
- Do so every five years
- Update data and photo
- Meet basic checks at the time of renewal
This replaces the previous system in which all drivers could renew online or with fewer checks.
What happens to people who do not comply with the new regulations?
Adults who do not comply with the new renewal scheme will suffer the following consequences:
- They will not be able to drive legally
- They may receive fines if they drive with an expired license
- They will have to complete the process before driving again