The bathroom, long relegated to the functional, is beginning to be transformed with innovations that completely change the daily experience. In that context, smart toilets have ceased to be a rarity and are positioning themselves as one of the the strongest global trends heading into 2026.

What once seemed exclusive to luxury hotels or Asian destinations is now advancing in homes around the world, driven by the search for greater comfort, hygiene, and efficiency.

Smart toilets: how they work and why they are expanding globally

The well-known washlets were born in Japan, but their growth is already international. They are devices that integrate the functions of the toilet and bidet into a single unit, incorporating advanced technology to improve personal hygiene.

Among their main features are adjustable water-cleaning systems, which allow temperature, pressure, and direction to be adjusted. Added to this are functions such as hot-air drying, heated seats, and automatic sensors that detect the user’s presence.

The advance of this technology responds to a broader trend of smart homes, where every element seeks to optimize the daily experience. Architects and designers already consider them part of the standard in modern projects.

Goodbye to toilet paper: the global trend that is gaining momentum

One of the most disruptive changes brought by smart toilets is the possible reduction - or even elimination - of toilet paper. The use of water allows for a deeper clean compared with traditional methods.

In addition to improving hygiene, this technology reduces direct contact and is gentler on the skin. Many models also include antibacterial systems and self-cleaning programs that raise sanitary standards.

From an environmental perspective, the impact is also significant. Less paper consumption means a reduction in demand for natural resources, making washlets an option aligned with sustainability trends.

Advantages, maintenance, and the future of the modern bathroom

Beyond the innovative factor, smart toilets provide comfort and efficiency in daily use. The automation of functions simplifies the routine, while advanced materials help keep the equipment hygienic.

However, cleaning remains essential. Even with automatic systems, it is important to maintain a disinfecting routine to prevent the buildup of bacteria and odors.

The growth of washlets worldwide marks a profound change in domestic habits. The integration of technology in the bathroom not only redefines personal hygiene, but also anticipates a future in which every detail of the home will be designed to offer a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable experience.