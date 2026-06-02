To carry out international travel, it is imperative that all U.S. citizens and naturalized foreigners keep their U.S. passport valid, given that authorities warn that many countries require a minimum validity of six months from the date of entry.

In this context, the U.S. Department of State clarifies that not all passports are eligible for renewal, since some must be updated from scratch due to the time elapsed since their original issuance.

The United States automatically prevents passport renewal for individuals in this age group

According to what has been established by the competent authorities, all passports issued before the age of 16 are considered ineligible for the renewal process. For this reason, when a minor’s document expires, it will be imperative to apply for a new one in person.

“Passports for children under 16 are valid for 5 years and are not renewable. Therefore, if your child’s passport has already expired or is about to expire, you need to apply for a new passport in person,” USA.gov states.

This rule therefore applies to individuals under 16 and young people up to 20 years and 11 months old who have a still-valid minor passport.

Steps to obtain a U.S. passport from scratch

Adult passports are valid for up to ten years and, under normal circumstances, can be renewed. To complete the procedure, it is essential to use Form DS-11. The steps required to process it are listed below:

All documentation must be submitted to an authorized passport acceptance facility.