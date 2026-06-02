An unparalleled deposit, with reserves exceeding 1,000 tons of gold, was detected in the central province of Hunan, according to confirmation by the local Geological Bureau.

The discovery took place in the Wangu gold field, located in Pingjiang County, at depths ranging between 2,000 and 3,000 meters. More than 40 gold veins were discovered there, making it one of the most significant deposits in recent recent history and whose ownership is completely China’s.

The discovery that transformed history: the revelation of the gold bars

Preliminary analyses indicate that at a depth of 2,000 meters, 300 tons of gold have been identified, while the estimated total exceeds 1,000 tons, valued at approximately 600 billion yuan (equivalent to 83 billion dollars or 79 billion euros).

Chen Rulin, a mineral prospecting specialist, emphasized the high quality of the metal and its strategic relevance for the industry, according to information reported by the state news agency Xinhua.

Likewise, some drilled rock samples revealed visible gold, with concentrations reaching 138 grams per ton of ore.

What were the determining factors in identifying the gold deposit?

According to the official statement, the treasure was identified through advanced prospecting technologies, including 3D geological modeling, which made it possible to pinpoint the location of the gold veins. Considered one of the most significant discoveries in China in recent years, this deposit strengthens national reserves and could boost the country’s ability to ensure the supply of a key resource.

Liu Yongjun, deputy director of the Hunan Geological Bureau, indicated that traces of gold were also found in areas adjacent to the main site, which opens the possibility of new discoveries in the region. In line with this trend, in March 2023 another major deposit of nearly 50 tons of gold was located in the eastern province of Shandong.

China produced 375.16 metric tons of gold in 2023, 3.12 more than the previous year, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.84%, according to data from the country’s Gold Association.

Likewise, domestic gold consumption grew by 8.78% to reach 1,089.69 tons. In recent years, the expansion of China’s middle class and the growing inclination to buy bullion as a hedge against global volatility have considerably increased domestic demand for this precious metal.