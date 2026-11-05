Florida has sharply stepped up penalties for people involved in illegal street racing, dangerous maneuvers, and so-called street takeovers. Under SB 1764, which took effect July 1, 2024, the state not only raised fines and criminal charges but also added a tough punishment: revocation of the driver’s license.

What the law says about illegal street racing and maneuvers

SB 1764 targets three related offenses: illegal street racing, stunt driving, and, above all, street takeovers.

The law defines the latter as a coordinated event involving 10 or more vehicles operated in an organized way to take over a street or intersection — the kind of gathering where traffic is blocked so drivers can spin out, burn rubber and perform other maneuvers. Participating in or organizing that kind of event is what triggers the harshest penalties.

When is a driver’s license suspended, and for how long

License revocation is one of the law’s main changes, and the length depends on the offense and whether it is repeated. For illegal street racing, a first conviction brings a 1-year license revocation; a second within five years, 2 years; and a third or later within that same period, 4 years. For a coordinated street takeover, the revocation is 2 years, regardless of whether it is a first offense.

There can also be fines, criminal charges, and vehicle seizure

The financial and criminal penalties also increase with the severity of the offense and repeat violations. The first illegal street racing offense is a first-degree misdemeanor, with a fine of between $500 and $2,000. The second becomes a third-degree felony, with a fine of $2,500 to $4,000. The third or later is a second-degree felony, with a fine of $3,500 to $7,500.

Taking part in a coordinated street takeover is, from the outset, a third-degree felony with a fine of $2,500 to $4,000. In addition, the vehicle used in the maneuver may be impounded for 30 business days if the person arrested is the registered owner or co-owner. What’s more, under Florida’s asset forfeiture law, the law enforcement agency making the arrest can begin the process of permanently taking the vehicle.

The law also harshly punishes anyone who obstructs an emergency vehicle during one of these maneuvers, which is also a felony.