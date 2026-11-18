Lemon peels leftover after cooking can serve a second purpose. A common practice is to place them in the dishwasher’s cutlery basket to reduce bad odors and leave a citrus scent during the cycle. The trick has a limited effect: the peels do not replace detergent or provide a deep clean.

Why the peels help with odors

Lemon peel contains aromatic compounds and essential oils responsible for much of its distinctive smell. During a cycle, the compounds release a citrus scent that can help reduce the perception of unpleasant odors.

Dr. Beckmann, a cleaning-products maker, recommends doing so for the citrus scent. The effect should not be confused with disinfection. It’s best to use large pieces with no pulp attached. A few are enough.

The mistake that can affect the filter

The main concern involves solid scraps that can end up in the filter. A dishwasher maker’s manual recommends removing large food scraps, olive pits, toothpicks, and lemon peels to keep the filter from clogging.

If you use the trick, the peels should stay contained in the basket and not be left loose inside the tub. When the cycle ends, remove them and check that no pieces are left in the basket, at the bottom or near the filter.

Does it also clean the dishes or remove limescale?

No. Putting a lemon in the dishwasher does not replace detergent. Consumer Reports says half a lemon does not have enough descaling power to counter hard water and recommends a dedicated dishwasher cleaner.

If the odor persists, it’s worth looking for the source. The same manufacturer advises checking and cleaning the filter regularly, keeping the door seals free of residue, and letting moisture dry out after use.