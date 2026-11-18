The U.S. Navy has ordered 82 additional Lionfish uncrewed undersea vehicles, their manufacturer, HII, announced. The order expands a five-year production program aimed at bringing these systems into a range of underwater operations.

The company said in its Nov. 16, 2026 release that the new award brings to 175 the number of units it must build, test and deliver. It also said that as of Oct. 21, it had already delivered 50 vehicles to the Navy.

What the Lionfish vehicles are used for

Lionfish are small uncrewed undersea vehicles designed to support mine countermeasure, intelligence and reconnaissance missions. HII also lists anti-submarine warfare and electronic warfare operations among their uses.

The system is based on the commercial REMUS 300 platform, originally developed through a prototype initiative in partnership with the Navy and the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit.

How they can be adapted for different missions

The REMUS 300 platform has a modular design and an open architecture. According to the manufacturer, those features allow equipment to be added quickly for different missions and future technology upgrades.

That adaptability makes it possible to modify the equipment based on operational needs and helps integrate new technologies over the system’s service life.

How broad the production program is

Although the orders total 175 units, the program allows for up to 200 vehicles.

HII said the five-year production contract has a potential total value of more than $347 million. That figure covers the program as a whole, not just the new order for 82 Lionfish.