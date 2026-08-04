Foreigners living in United States must comply with an immigration requirement that may be requested during an inspection by the authorities.

This is USCIS Form G-325R, a mandatory registration for certain immigrants that allows the federal Government to have up-to-date information about their identity and stay in the country.

Form G-325R: who is required to register with the Government

Form G-325R is an electronic document used by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to meet the federal alien registration requirement.

The requirement applies to foreign nationals aged 14 or older who remain in U.S. territory for 30 days or more and who have not previously completed a valid registration with the immigration authorities.

The process allows the collection of personal information, biographical background, and biometric data from the applicant.

Once the process is completed and the biometric appointment is carried out, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) generates a digital receipt that serves as proof of registration.

How to complete USCIS Form G-325R and obtain the official receipt

Immigrants who must carry out this process must log in to the myUSCIS digital system and create a personal account to begin the application.

Within the platform, the user must fill out the required information and submit the form electronically.

Then, the immigration agency will assign an appointment to complete the corresponding biometric process.

The appointment includes:

Fingerprint registration.

Official photo of the applicant.

Biometric signature.

Foreigners over 18 years old must keep this proof and carry it with them to demonstrate that they complied with the mandatory registration.

What documents can serve as proof of registration before ICE

Although Form G-325R is one of the main ways to demonstrate compliance with immigration registration, there are other official documents that may be accepted by the authorities.

These include:

Form I-766: official employment authorization known as EAD.

Form I-94, I-94A or I-94W: records of entry and exit from the country.

Form I-551: permanent resident card or Green Card.

Trusted traveler credentials: such as Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST.

Having any of these documents can be essential in the event of an immigration review , as it allows you to prove the registered status before the U.S. authorities.

What happens if an immigrant does not complete the mandatory Form G-325R

Federal regulations state that foreigners over 18 years old must keep proof of registration during their stay in the United States.

If the corresponding receipt is not available during an inspection, the person may face legal consequences, since failure to register may be considered a federal offense.

The penalties contemplated include fines of up to US$ 5,000 for noncompliance, as well as possible sentences of up to 30 days in prison, according to the assessment of the judicial authorities.