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The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward ultra-long-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed testing of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the planet’s longest commercial routes without the need for stops.

Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements, and next-generation engines, the new airplane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.

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Testing advances on the world’s most advanced commercial airplane

The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Its main features include:

  • Range of more than 18,000 kilometers
  • Capacity for flights of more than 20 hours
  • Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations
  • Reduced polluting emissions
  • Greater comfort for passengers on ultra-long journeys

It will fly anywhere in the world without stops for the first time

The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to connect major urban centers without the need for intermediate stops. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:

  • New York - Singapore
  • London - Sydney
  • Paris - Auckland
  • Los Angeles - Dubai
  • Toronto - Bangkok
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It will change aviation forever

Specialists believe that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include:

  • Shorter travel times
  • Elimination of intermediate connections
  • Greater comfort for passengers
  • Lower risk of lost baggage
  • Reduced time at airports