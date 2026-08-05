En esta noticia
The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward ultra-long-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed testing of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the planet’s longest commercial routes without the need for stops.
Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements, and next-generation engines, the new airplane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.
Testing advances on the world’s most advanced commercial airplane
The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Its main features include:
- Range of more than 18,000 kilometers
- Capacity for flights of more than 20 hours
- Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations
- Reduced polluting emissions
- Greater comfort for passengers on ultra-long journeys
It will fly anywhere in the world without stops for the first time
The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to connect major urban centers without the need for intermediate stops. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:
- New York - Singapore
- London - Sydney
- Paris - Auckland
- Los Angeles - Dubai
- Toronto - Bangkok
It will change aviation forever
Specialists believe that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include:
- Shorter travel times
- Elimination of intermediate connections
- Greater comfort for passengers
- Lower risk of lost baggage
- Reduced time at airports