The Social Security Administration (SSA) introduced a commemorative edition of the Social Security card to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States. Although the announcement sparked the interest of thousands of people, the truth is that this special version will not be available to most citizens.

The so-called Freedom 250 card will be completely free, but it can only be issued in very specific cases. In addition, the SSA clarified that it will not be possible to replace a current card with this commemorative edition.

Who can receive the Freedom 250 Social Security card?

The SSA reported that the special card will be intended only for babies born between July 2 and December 31, 2026.

However, the date of birth is not the only requirement. To access this edition, the child must receive their first Social Security card through the Enumeration at Birth program, a system that automatically assigns the Social Security number when the birth is registered.

If parents complete the process later through another channel, the child could receive the traditional card and not the commemorative version.

How to get the special card for a newborn

Families that meet the established conditions will not need to submit any additional application to access the Freedom 250 design.

For the issuance to be carried out correctly, it is necessary:

Register the birth at a hospital or medical center that participates in the program.

Request the Social Security number during the birth registration process.

Authorize the sending of the corresponding information to the Social Security Administration.

If these steps are completed, the SSA will automatically issue the child’s first card with the Freedom 250 commemorative design.

Can adults change their card for the Freedom 250 edition?

SSA made it clear that the new card will not be available as a replacement for an existing credential.

This means that the special design will not be issued to:

People who request a replacement because it was lost, stolen, or damaged.

Those who request a duplicate of their card.

Citizens who obtain their first card outside the eligibility period.

People who do not process the first card through the Enumeration at Birth program.

Even if a child initially receives the Freedom 250 edition, any future replacement will be issued with the standard Social Security design, without the commemorative logo.

How much does the new Social Security card cost?

The answer is simple: it costs nothing.

The SSA reminds the public that both the issuance of an original card and corrections or replacements are free services.

For that reason, the agency also recommends being wary of companies or websites that offer to handle this process for money. These companies have no relationship with the federal government and also cannot speed up the issuance process.

Those who need to apply for a Social Security card or replace an existing one must complete the process directly with the Social Security Administration or visit a local office when it is necessary to present documentation.