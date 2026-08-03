Gray hair can appear at different stages of life, such as adolescence, where they are known as premature gray hair, and also during adulthood. Although many choose to use industrial dyes, the continued use of these products can negatively affect the hair fiber and cause dryness in the scalp.

For this reason, a growing number of individuals are expressing interest in natural alternatives to hide gray hair, without compromising the health of the hair. Among the most effective and accessible solutions, a homemade cinnamon-based dye stands out.

Preparation of natural dye using cinnamon: detailed instructions

Cinnamon is a spice of great importance in gastronomy and also offers notable benefits in cosmetics. As for hair, this spice helps achieve natural golden highlights, strengthens strands, and promotes hair growth.

Main ingredients:

3 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons of honey (enhances lightening)

3 tablespoons of conditioner or plain yogurt

1 tablespoon of olive oil (optional, ideal for dry hair)

Preparation of the mixture.

Place all the ingredients in a container. Mix until you get a smooth cream. Apply the mixture to dry or damp hair, from roots to ends. Massage the scalp to stimulate circulation and improve product absorption. Cover the hair with a shower cap or a plastic bag. Leave on for a minimum of 3 hours (the longer it stays on, the lighter the hair will become). Rinse with lukewarm water and dry as usual.

This natural dye can be used several times a month without causing damage to the hair.

Benefits of cinnamon for hair care

Cinnamon not only helps disguise gray hair, but it also offers a variety of additional benefits:

Gradually lightens the hair and provides honey or golden highlights .

Stimulates scalp circulation, promoting healthy growth .

Strengthens the roots, reduces hair loss , and provides a smoother texture.

Adds a warm, spicy aroma that lasts for hours.

What are the benefits of using natural dyes?

Using homemade dyes makes it possible to eliminate harmful chemicals found in conventional products, such as ammonia and parabens.

Likewise, natural ingredients provide nourishment, hydration, and restoration to the hair from the roots, bringing shine and strength.