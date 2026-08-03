The mixture of baking soda and orange juice is a great low-cost alternative to include in cleaning routines in everyday life and, at the same time, freshen up the rooms.

This is because it combines two inexpensive and easy-to-obtain ingredients, both with properties that help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.

Mixing baking soda with fresh orange juice: why it is recommended and what it works for

Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a mild abrasive, capable of helping loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.

For its part, the citric acid in orange makes it a great ally for helping remove stuck-on residue, as well as providing a sweet and intense fragrance.

How to make this mixture to clean and freshen easily

Mix orange juice to taste with two teaspoons of baking soda

Add water (optional)

What are the main uses of this mixture of baking soda and fresh orange juice

Although its functionality will depend on each case, the combination can be used to

Clean sinks and basins

Help eliminate odors in drains

Remove residue from sturdy surfaces

Freshen containers and utensils

Help with cleaning areas with grease buildup

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from the face, and not mix it with other chemicals.