The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allows foreign nationals who have had a green card for at least five years to apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization.
However, meeting that deadline does not guarantee approval: applicants must also meet other requirements and pass the required screening.
What are the requirements to apply for U.S. citizenship after five years
USCIS sets out a series of conditions for lawful permanent residents seeking to become U.S. citizens:
- Be at least 18 years old when filing Form N-400.
- Have been a lawful permanent resident for at least five years.
- Have maintained continuous residence in the United States for the 5 years prior to applying.
- Have been physically present in the country for at least 30 months of that period.
- Have lived for at least three months in the state or district where the USCIS office handling the case has jurisdiction.
- Demonstrate good moral character during the five years before filing.
- Accept the principles of the U.S. Constitution.
- Be able to read, write, and speak basic English, unless an exemption applies.
- Pass the civics test unless an applicable exception applies.
- Take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States.
Who can apply for citizenship without waiting five years
Five years as a permanent resident is not the only path to naturalization. USCIS recognizes other categories that allow applicants to begin the process under specific conditions:
- Spouses of U.S. citizens may apply for naturalization after 3 years as permanent residents, provided they meet the requirements.
- Members of the armed forces: active-duty service members and certain veterans may be eligible for special pathways to citizenship.
- Children of U.S. citizens: they may acquire citizenship if they meet the conditions set by law, which depend on age, residence, and family status.
How to apply for citizenship with Form N-400
The naturalization process begins with filing Form N-400 with USCIS. The process includes:
- Confirming that naturalization requirements are met.
- Completing and filing Form N-400.
- Attending a biometrics appointment, if USCIS requests one.
- Appearing for the naturalization interview.
- Taking the English and civics tests when required.
- Receiving USCIS’s decision.
- Attending the ceremony and taking the Oath of Allegiance.
It is worth noting that applying does not mean automatic approval. USCIS reviews applicants’ records and the information submitted before making a decision.
What test do you have to pass to get U.S. citizenship
Most applicants must take the naturalization test during the interview. The exam has two parts:
- English: The test checks the ability to read, write, and speak the language.
- Civics: This section includes questions about U.S. history, government, and core principles.
There is one important point to keep in mind about the civics test:
- Those who filed Form N-400 before Oct. 20, 2025, must take the 2008 civics test. For this group, there is a list of 100 questions and answers, as well as practice tests.
- Those who filed on or after Oct. 20, 2025, must take the 2025 test. For them, there are 128 questions and answers, as well as an official study guide.