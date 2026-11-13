The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allows foreign nationals who have had a green card for at least five years to apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization .

However, meeting that deadline does not guarantee approval : applicants must also meet other requirements and pass the required screening.

What are the requirements to apply for U.S. citizenship after five years

USCIS sets out a series of conditions for lawful permanent residents seeking to become U.S. citizens:

Be at least 18 years old when filing Form N-400.

Have been a lawful permanent resident for at least five years.

Have maintained continuous residence in the United States for the 5 years prior to applying.

Have been physically present in the country for at least 30 months of that period.

Have lived for at least three months in the state or district where the USCIS office handling the case has jurisdiction.

Demonstrate good moral character during the five years before filing.

Accept the principles of the U.S. Constitution.

Be able to read, write, and speak basic English, unless an exemption applies.

Pass the civics test unless an applicable exception applies.

Take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States.

Who can apply for citizenship without waiting five years

Five years as a permanent resident is not the only path to naturalization. USCIS recognizes other categories that allow applicants to begin the process under specific conditions:

Spouses of U.S. citizens may may apply for naturalization after 3 years as permanent residents , provided they meet the requirements.

Members of the armed forces : active-duty service members and certain veterans may be eligible for special pathways to citizenship.

Children of U.S. citizens: they may acquire citizenship if they meet the conditions set by law, which depend on age, residence, and family status.

How to apply for citizenship with Form N-400

The naturalization process begins with filing Form N-400 with USCIS. The process includes:

Confirming that naturalization requirements are met.

Completing and filing Form N-400.

Attending a biometrics appointment, if USCIS requests one.

Appearing for the naturalization interview.

Taking the English and civics tests when required.

Receiving USCIS’s decision.

Attending the ceremony and taking the Oath of Allegiance.

It is worth noting that applying does not mean automatic approval . USCIS reviews applicants’ records and the information submitted before making a decision.

What test do you have to pass to get U.S. citizenship

Most applicants must take the naturalization test during the interview. The exam has two parts:

English : The test checks the ability to read, write, and speak the language.

Civics: This section includes questions about U.S. history, government, and core principles.

There is one important point to keep in mind about the civics test: