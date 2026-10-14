Despite his departure from Spain, Lionel Messi keeps the mansion he has in Castelldefels, near Barcelona, where he lived during his time at the Culé.

The property exceeds 10,000 square meters and has a heated pool, gym, and padel court. Beyond his stay in the United States, the footballer has already expressed his wish to return to the Catalan city with Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.

What Lionel Messi’s mansion in Barcelona is like

Messi’s house is located in Castelldefels, a Catalan municipality about 20 minutes by car from Barcelona. In 2009, the family found there a residential setting that combines proximity to the city, privacy, and views of the Mediterranean Sea.

According to RAC1 in August 2025, the property was expanded with the purchase of adjacent plots of land. In this way, it came to exceed 10,000 square meters. The renovations also made it possible to adapt the home to the family’s needs.

Among its facilities are an expansive garden, a heated pool, a private spa, a gym, and a padel court. It also has a private soccer field, play areas for the children, and terraces with views of the Mediterranean.

The home was renovated to prioritize comfort and privacy. Inside, neutral colors, natural materials, and large windows predominate, allowing natural light to be used and connecting the rooms with the outdoor landscape.

Although Messi left FC Barcelona in 2021 and later moved to the United States to play for Inter Miami, he kept his property in Castelldefels. The house maintains a link to an important stage of his professional and family life.

In November 2024, the footballer spoke about his future plans in an interview with the Catalan outlet TV3. A fragment of that conversation showed his intention to return to Barcelona when his career ends.

“My children are Catalan, I have lived there all my life, I feel like I am from Barcelona. In our minds, tomorrow is to live there again,” the man from Rosario said at the time.

In that sense, he also noted: “My wife and I miss our life in Barcelona very much; we have friends and left many things there.” Therefore, the days after his retirement would be linked to the Spanish east coast and not to Rosario, his hometown.

Messi’s other properties: Ibiza, Rosario, and Florida

The Castelldefels mansion is one of the four residences Leo has. The review of properties also includes a family home in Funes, near Rosario, another in Ibiza, and the current residence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The house in Funes is linked to the family’s Argentine roots. According to the publication, its design incorporates stone, wood, and spaces designed for family gatherings, in addition to a pool and different recreational areas.

In Ibiza, the couple has a property in Cala Tarida, acquired in 2022, with outdoor spaces and a pool. For its part, the Fort Lauderdale residence is associated with Messi’s stage in American soccer.