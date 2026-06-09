When traveling to the United States, the U.S. visa and the passport are two essential documents for almost all tourists, and are on the list of requirements to visit the country.

However, Mexicans who in June have an alternative document will be able to enter Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California for short periods of time, without needing to present a visa or international ID.

What is the document to enter Texas, California, New Mexico or Arizona in June without a visa or passport

In general, the Border Crossing Card (BCC) is used independently to visit by sea or by land the so-called “border zones” for 30 days without a passport or visa. However, the authorities state that, when presented together with a passport, it can work exactly like a U.S. visa, enabling travel by any means.

This document is valid for 10 years from the time of issuance, so it will be essential to verify that it is still valid when traveling.

Visiting Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona: which destinations allow entry without a visa or passport with this document

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC can be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following areas, as long as it is for tourism, unpaid business and family visits:

Texas : less than 25 miles from the border

California : less than 25 miles from the border

New Mexico: within 55 miles of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Arizona : less than 75 miles from the border

Who can apply for this document to visit Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona without a visa or passport

To obtain this document, the following three requirements must be met

Be Mexican and reside in Mexico.

Have a valid passport for the application process.

Meet the eligibility standards for the B1 or B2 visa.

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return.

The process is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.