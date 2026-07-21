Opening your mailbox and finding a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can be unsettling. Many taxpayers immediately assume they’re being audited or that they’ve done something wrong. In reality, that’s often not the case.

The IRS sends millions of notices every year for a wide range of routine tax matters. Some letters simply notify taxpayers about changes made to a return, while others request additional information or explain that money is still owed. Whatever the reason, responding promptly is usually the best way to prevent a minor issue from becoming a larger one.

Start by reading the notice carefully

Before taking any action, review the letter from beginning to end. Every IRS notice identifies the reason it was sent and includes a notice or reference number that can help you understand the issue.

After reading it, compare the information with the tax return you filed. Keep documents such as W-2s, 1099s, receipts, and previous IRS correspondence nearby, since they may help confirm whether the agency’s information matches your records or whether a mistake has occurred.

Ignoring the letter can make the situation worse

Even if you believe the IRS made an error, setting the notice aside is rarely a good idea. Most letters include a response deadline, and missing it could lead to additional interest, penalties, or collection activity.

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If the notice is accurate and you owe money, the IRS explains the available payment methods. Taxpayers who cannot pay the full balance immediately may qualify for an installment agreement that allows them to pay over time instead of all at once.

Responding within the required timeframe also preserves your right to dispute the agency’s findings if you disagree with them.

Some situations require expert advice

Many IRS notices can be handled without professional assistance. However, certain cases deserve additional attention.

If the letter involves an audit, unreported income, identity theft, business taxes, or a large tax liability, seeking advice from a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), an Enrolled Agent (EA), or a tax attorney can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Because these professionals are authorized to work directly with the IRS, they can represent taxpayers, submit documentation, and explain the best course of action based on each case.

Save every document and be alert for scams

It’s a good idea to keep copies of every document related to the notice, including the original letter, your response, supporting records, and proof that your reply was delivered. Having organized records may prove valuable if additional questions arise later.

Taxpayers should also remember that scammers frequently impersonate the IRS. In most cases, the agency begins contacting taxpayers through official mail rather than unexpected phone calls, emails, or text messages demanding immediate payment.

Receiving an IRS notice doesn’t automatically mean you’re facing a serious tax problem. More often than not, it simply requires reviewing the information, responding before the deadline, and providing any documents the agency requests. Taking action early can help resolve the matter quickly and reduce the risk of additional penalties or unnecessary stress.