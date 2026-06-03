The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced an important change in the process for obtaining commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and commercial learner permits (CLP).

Starting June 1, 2026, all written exams for these documents will be given exclusively in English.

This measure changes the system that had been in place until now, since previously the knowledge tests could be taken in either English or Spanish.

Texas changes the driver’s license forever in June

According to the DPS, beginning in June 2026 all written and computerized exams to obtain a commercial driver’s license must be completed only in English.

In addition, authorities detailed that the use of interpreters will not be allowed during these evaluations.

The agency explained that the decision seeks to adapt Texas procedures to the English proficiency requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

What changed for those applying in June for this type of driver’s license

People who have a knowledge test scheduled for a CDL starting June 1 must show up prepared to take all evaluations in English.

The DPS recalled that updated study materials and the Texas Commercial Vehicle Driver Handbook are available free of charge through its official website.

Roadside checks confirmed for all these drivers

The state agency also reported that DPS officers and other certified inspectors will continue conducting English proficiency assessments during routine traffic stops and at toll stations.

Authorities say these checks are part of measures intended to ensure that commercial drivers can communicate properly and comply with federal regulations.