A new study suggests that controlled exposure to high levels of carbon dioxide (CO₂) may help the brain remove proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease by activating its natural waste-disposal system.

The research, presented by Sephira Ryman and her colleagues at the University of Texas at Austin during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in London, found that intermittent CO₂ inhalation stimulated the brain’s glymphatic system, a network responsible for clearing waste products.

How carbon dioxide affected the brain

The glymphatic system is most active during deep sleep, when slow brain waves cause blood vessels to repeatedly expand and contract. This process works like a pump that helps remove substances that accumulate between brain cells.

Researchers wanted to recreate that mechanism while people were awake. They exposed participants to alternating levels of carbon dioxide through a mask for 30 minutes.

Scientists emphasized that the findings do not mean carbon dioxide inhalation is a treatment or cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The mask switched between normal air containing about 0.05% carbon dioxide and air containing 5% carbon dioxide every 35 seconds.

The study included 12 participants. Eight had no signs of cognitive impairment, while four showed elevated levels of a form of tau, a protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Three participants in that group had mild cognitive impairment.

CO₂ exposure increased the removal of Alzheimer’s-related proteins

After the intervention, researchers found higher levels of beta-amyloid in participants’ blood, suggesting that the protein had moved out of the brain.

Beta-amyloid is normally present in healthy brains, but it can form harmful plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease when it accumulates.

The researchers also observed improved clearance of tau, particularly among participants who already showed signs of cognitive decline.

However, the effects were temporary. About an hour after the session ended, the levels returned to their previous baseline.

Researchers warn more studies are needed

Scientists emphasized that the findings do not mean carbon dioxide inhalation is a treatment or cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

According to experts cited in the study, further research is needed to determine whether repeatedly activating the glymphatic system could influence the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

The team is also exploring whether the approach could eventually be delivered through a portable device used at home, although long-term safety and effectiveness still need to be evaluated.