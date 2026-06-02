White vinegar has moved beyond its role as a simple cooking ingredient, and is now one of the most sought-after resources when it comes to household cleaning tricks. Its affordable cost, versatility, and disinfecting effectiveness make it a preferred natural alternative to industrial products.

In that vein, in recent months a simple habit has become popular for taking advantage of its benefits: spraying vinegar at the entrance and in the corners of the home.

Vinegar at the entrance of the home: what it is used for and why it is recommended

One of the uses that generates the most interest is its role as a natural insect repellent. The strong smell of acetic acid acts as an olfactory barrier for various household pests.

Ants, spiders, and even cockroaches usually avoid areas where the smell lingers. For this reason, applying vinegar diluted in strategic places can be effective in reducing their presence without the need to use harmful chemicals.

This set of characteristics explains why vinegar for cleaning the house has gained popularity on social platforms and search engines.

Reasons to consider applying vinegar at the entrance of the home

The entrance is one of the dirtiest areas in the entire house: dust from the street, moisture, organic waste, and bacteria carried in on shoes. Applying a diluted vinegar solution can be effective as a preventive cleaning measure.