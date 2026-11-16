Bogota, one of Latin America’s major capitals, is finally building its first metro, and it is doing so with China. Line 1, led by a Chinese company consortium, will stretch about 24 kilometers, have 16 stations, and use fully electric trains, and it is already more than 83% complete.

China is building the first metro in a Latin American city

The project is Line 1 of the Bogota Metro, the first line in the network planned for the Colombian capital. It is being built by a consortium led by the Chinese companies China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and Xi’an Metro, part of the rail transport group from the Chinese city of Xi’an, which won the contract for the project. It is also one of the largest infrastructure projects underway in Colombia.

It will have 24 kilometers, 16 stations and 100% electric trains

The project is a mega-project in scale. Its main features include:

An extension of nearly 24 kilometers .

16 stations along the route.

An elevated design: the line runs on a viaduct rather than underground.

A fleet of 30 trains, all electric, made in China.

The trains’ 100% electric design is one of the project’s hallmarks, conceived as a cleaner, more sustainable electric transit system for the city.

How the work is progressing

As of the end of September 2026, overall project progress stood at 83.73%. Some areas are even further along: the viaduct was more than 93% complete, and train manufacturing was around 96%, with several units already in Bogota carrying out dynamic tests on the viaduct. The goal is to finish building and ship the rest of the trains from China before the end of 2026.

The stations and their access buildings showed less progress (around 49%), one of the remaining areas that must be completed before service can begin.

When it would start operating

According to project information, commercial service is scheduled for March 2028. Even so, that date depends on completion of the remaining work, especially the stations, as well as the technical testing stages before the system opens.