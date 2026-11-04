In Florida, drivers who fail to stop for a school bus when required can face fines and, if they repeat the offense, have their driver’s license suspended for up to a year. The rule is meant to protect students getting on and off school buses.

Under Section 318.18 of the 2026 Florida Statutes, failing to stop for a school bus can result in a $200 civil fine. In addition, a second offense or any later offense within five years carries a suspension of 180 days to a year.

When can your driver’s license be suspended for failing to stop for a school bus in Florida?

Under Section 318.18(5)(a), penalties depend on whether the driver has previously committed the same offense.

The law sets out the following consequences:

First offense: $200 civil fine.

Second offense or later within five years: fine and driver’s license suspension for at least 180 days and up to one year.

The suspension for repeat offenders must be imposed by the appropriate department. It is not a penalty that applies to all drivers for a first offense.

When are drivers required to stop for a school bus?

Section 316.172 of the Florida Statutes says drivers must come to a complete stop when approaching a school bus that is displaying its stop signal and is stopped.

They also may not continue driving or pass the bus until that signal is withdrawn.

However, the rule includes an exception. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction on a road divided by a physical barrier, a raised median, or an unpaved separation of at least five feet are not required to stop.

What fines apply for passing a school bus on the side where students board?

Florida law sets tougher penalties for drivers who pass a school bus on the side used by students to get on and off while the bus is displaying its stop signal.

Under Section 318.18(5)(b), when the offense is handled through the regular process, the consequences are:

First offense: $400 civil fine.

Second offense or later within five years: license suspension for at least 360 days and up to two years, plus the corresponding monetary penalty.

The same section sets specific amounts when these offenses are detected by camera systems installed on school buses.

Also, if any of these actions causes serious bodily injury or the death of another person, the law imposes a $1,500 fine and a license suspension of at least one year.