When the car is found in a different condition from how it was left, questions may arise as to whether it is a positive or negative signal.

Its meaning may be linked to the way the vehicle was parked or to a way to protect it with the arrival of cold weather and frost.

What does it mean to find the windshield wiper raised?

Depending on the circumstances, this may be related to different scenarios:

The vehicle was parked badly, and someone raised the windshield wiper as a warning.

The vehicle was marked by criminals.

Someone raised them to prevent them from sticking overnight.

A video of some girls who got into the car and realized this quickly went viral on social media . The one who was driving decided to start the engine, since it is also a trick used to make the driver get out to fix it and be exposed to theft or kidnapping.

What should you do if the windshield wiper is found raised?

Depending on the context, different measures can be taken. The first recommendation is to check whether the car is parked properly, whether there is ice or low temperatures, or whether there is any mark.

If a crime is suspected, authorities should be notified, especially if the doors, windows, or locks show damage.