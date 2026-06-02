In Texas, a new law allows fast-track evictions in timeframes that can start at 10 days and restricts the ability of local courts to stop the process. This regulation will take effect on January 1, 2026, and aims to remove unauthorized occupants, known as squatters.

The legislation simplifies procedures, standardizes notices, and establishes mandatory schedules so judges can rule on possession. The intention is clear: recover the property quickly and reduce delays. However, critical organizations warn that good-faith tenants could face insufficient time to present their defense.

How will the eviction be carried out in 10 days and without judicial protection?

The regulations establish strict windows: the hearing must take place between day 10 and day 21 from the filing of the lawsuit, without courts considering mediation or other requirements. If there are no disputed facts, the judge has the authority to rule without a full trial.

Key points of the procedure:

Notice delivered by mail, at the property, in person, or electronically (if previously agreed upon).

Strict deadlines that cannot be extended under local rules.

Rapid enforcement of the possession order.

Who is affected and what are the changes for owners and tenants?

The immediate impact falls on unauthorized people, but it also affects residential evictions, due to the limitation of appeals and the requirement of rental deposits to remain in the property during the process.