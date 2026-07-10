Traveling on public transportation is one of the main monthly expenses for millions of people. However, there is an official program that allows you to pay only half the fare, a financial aid that seeks to ease the budget of those who meet certain income requirements.

The benefit is already available and offers a massive discount on trips taken by subway and buses, one of the most important initiatives to facilitate access to transportation and reduce the cost of daily mobility.

Who can travel at half price on public transportation?

The benefit corresponds to the Fair Fares NYC program, an initiative of New York City aimed at low-income people who need to use public transportation frequently.

Those who are accepted will be able to get a 50% discount on:

Trips on the subway (MTA Subway) .

Rides on local buses .

Express buses.

Fares for the Access-A-Ride system, intended for people with reduced mobility.

The discount can be used with the OMNY card or a Fair Fares MetroCard, depending on the option chosen by the user.

What requirements must be met to access the benefit?

To be part of the program, it is necessary to meet a set of conditions established by New York City.

Among them are:

Be between 18 and 64 years old .

Reside permanently in one of New York’s five boroughs.

Meet the maximum income limits established by the program.

Not receive other transportation benefits incompatible with Fair Fares NYC.

Authorities review the information submitted by each applicant before approving the benefit.

All the documents that must be submitted to access the benefit

To access the benefit, it will generally be necessary to present documentation that allows the declared information to be verified.

The documents that may be requested include:

ID document.

Proof of address.

Proof of income.

Additional information if the authority considers it necessary to complete the evaluation.

Before starting the process, it is recommended to review the updated list of requirements on the program’s official website to avoid delays.

How do you sign up for Fair Fares NYC?

Interested people can submit the application completely free of charge.

The process can be done:

Through the official Fair Fares NYC portal .

At a Fair Fares Center enabled by the city.

By presenting documentation proving identity, residence, and income.

Once the application is approved, the beneficiary will be able to start using the discount on public transportation.

If the income and residency requirements are met, applying for this benefit can help you travel at half price throughout the year. Therefore, before renewing a transit card or reloading balance, it is worth checking whether each user can access the program.