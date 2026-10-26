The SSSS code on the airline ticket may surprise those preparing to travel from or to the United States. The acronym Secondary Security Screening Selection is associated with a selection for enhanced security checks, which may include additional baggage and passenger screenings before boarding.

The procedure is related to Secure Flight, the program of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) that reviews travelers’ data before the flight.

Finding the acronym on the boarding pass and undergoing the required extra screening mean a longer wait at the airport. However, neither action alone means that a person has committed an offense or is accused of a crime .

What SSSS means on the airline ticket

SSSS stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection, an English expression that identifies the selection of a passenger for additional security screening.

The TSA explains that its protective measures include visible procedures and others that are not announced in advance. In its information on security screenings, the agency states: “The TSA incorporates unpredictable security measures, both visible and invisible”, in order to respond to potential threats in transportation.

Secure Flight compares passenger data with federal government security lists. Among them are the No Fly List, which prevents those included from boarding, and the Selectee List, linked to enhanced screening. Selection for an additional screening does not automatically mean a flight ban.

Why SSSS appears on the boarding pass

The selection is linked to the security assessment mechanisms used by the TSA before a flight departs. Secure Flight is responsible for sending instructions to airlines to determine which procedure applies to each passenger.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained to Congress in 2014 that the program can identify travelers for enhanced screening based on intelligence information and also randomly select a percentage for additional review.

It should be noted that the TSA does not publish a complete list of selection criteria , so it cannot be said that buying a one-way ticket, paying in cash, or traveling to a certain destination is, by itself, a confirmed reason to receive the code.

What happens if the ticket has SSSS

Selected passengers must undergo additional screening before boarding: this may include a more detailed inspection of carry-on luggage, a physical search, and other security checks, according to the applicable instructions at the airport.

These screenings can take longer than the usual check, although there is no single delay that applies to all travelers. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive early, follow staff instructions, and always allow extra time to complete the process.