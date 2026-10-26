The 2027 tax filing season is just a few months away, and in this context, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urged taxpayers to complete the necessary preparation steps so that this process can be carried out in the best possible way.

Among the main preventive measures are checking withholding and keeping key documents organized, as well as reviewing how changes may affect each return.

Tax season 2027: the preparation steps for taxpayers

One of the points the agency emphasizes most is checking withholding and tax payments. This can be done using the IRS tool. According to the IRS, this is a particularly important step after a life change because it helps avoid surprises when preparing Form 1040.

In that same vein, changes in lifestyle can also change eligibility to claim tax credits, so it is also key to review the requirements in advance and find out which benefits apply according to each particular situation. Information about credits and deductions, as well as the conditions for claiming them, can be found at this link.

In addition, it is advisable to gather and keep in order all the records needed to file, which include:

W-2 forms issued by employers

1099 form from banks and institutions

Records of transactions with digital assets

Copy of the previous year’s federal and state tax returns

Notices, letters, official IRS notifications

Documents to support the claim for credits, deductions, or other benefits

Another key step is setting up direct deposit, which is the fastest way to get a refund, since this will allow refund delivery to be expedited through direct deposit.

How to check IRS records and notices to prepare for tax season 2027

The official advice for all taxpayers is to use their IRS online account to:

Check for any taxes owed

Make payments

Review payment options

Access official IRS notices and notifications

Check the tax records needed to file

Request an IP PIN

In addition, with the start of preparations for filing season, it is essential to stay alert to any scam.

“Taxpayers should not click on links or open attachments in unexpected messages that claim to be from the IRS,” the IRS says. Official communications will always be made through the known channels.