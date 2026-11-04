Cats can become allies in reducing stress and supporting emotional well-being when they are properly socialized and interaction respects their temperament. That is how veterinarian Claudia Edwards, a professor at UNAM’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science, explained it in an interview published by UNAM Global in July 2025.

The specialist pointed out that there is a common prejudice about these animals. According to Edwards, people often think cats are not very sociable, but proper socialization can allow some felines to take part in therapeutic support activities.

“There is a myth that cats are unfriendly. But the truth is that, when they are well socialized, cats can help facilitate different therapies, for example, for people with motor disabilities or children with autism,’ Dr. Edwards said.

Animal-assisted therapy does not replace medical or psychological treatment, but it can be used as a complement in certain settings.

Claudia Edwards explains why cats can be good therapy companions

The veterinarian explained that cats can take part in different assistance activities, especially when they have a steady temperament, are sociable and tolerate human contact.

Among the possible settings Edwards mentioned are:

People with motor disabilities , through interaction activities.

Children with autism , as part of certain therapeutic processes.

Nursing homes , where cats can provide companionship.

Children with language difficulties, where the animal’s presence can help facilitate certain activities.

The specialist also stressed that not all cats have the necessary traits to carry out this kind of role and that their well-being must be protected. According to UNAM Global, the interaction should take place without forcing the bond.

Study finds cortisol drops after interacting with cats and dogs

The possibility that animals can help reduce stress was also studied by researchers at Washington State University. In a study published in 2019, 249 college students took part and were divided into different groups.

One group had a direct 10-minute interaction with dogs and cats, while other participants watched the animals, looked at pictures, or waited without interacting with them.

Researchers found that those who had direct contact with the animals showed a significant reduction in salivary cortisol, a hormone linked to the body’s stress response.

The result does not mean petting a cat is a treatment for anxiety or depression. But it does add evidence about the physiological effects a brief interaction with animals can have on some people.

Not all cats can take part in assisted therapy

Selecting the animal is one of the central points of this type of intervention. Studies on feline therapy indicate that some cats have behavioral traits that may make them better suited for assistance programs, while others do not tolerate certain environments or levels of contact.

That is why, before bringing a cat into a therapeutic activity, it is necessary to consider:

Its sociability and behavior.

Its tolerance for human contact.

Its ability to function in different environments.

Its well-being during the activity.

The absence of forced interactions.

Research on cats as assistance animals is still developing. In March 2025, Washington State University reported on a study conducted with researchers in Belgium that found behavioral traits in certain cats that could favor their inclusion in animal-assisted service programs.