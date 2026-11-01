The animal welfare group Vallen Cats, based in Valls, Tarragona, is looking for families willing to adopt or foster about 30 cats ahead of the closure of its temporary shelter, scheduled for Nov. 29. The group has launched an urgent campaign to keep the animals from ending up without a safe place to live.

The eviction had initially been set for Jan. 1, 2027, but the date was moved up by more than a month. “If we don’t find a home, these 30 cats will end up on the street”, the group warned on social media.

Among them are kittens and adult cats, so the group is asking for help from people willing to offer them a permanent or temporary home.

How to adopt one of the cats looking for a home in Tarragona

Vallen Cats has an open appeal to find families who can take in the animals before Nov. 29. The effort includes both permanent adoptions and foster homes that can protect them while a long-term solution is arranged.

The volunteers have already managed to arrange nearly 10 adoptions, but they still need to find a solution for about 20 cats.

“If you can open your home to one of them, send us a private message”, the shelter’s leaders said. Among the cats still needing a family are Mochi, Nala, Simba, Leonard, and Patricia.

People interested in helping can contact the group directly through the following channels:

Email: vallencatsrp@gmail.com

Phone: 635 72 59 99

Instagram: @vallen.cats

The organization is also asking for help spreading the campaign. “It is vital that this message reaches as many people as possible today,” the volunteers said, noting that expanding the reach of their posts is essential to finding new families.

Why is the shelter closing, and how can you help the cats

The closure of the temporary space is forcing Vallen Cats to look for a new location to continue its animal rescue and protection work. However, a lack of funding is one of the main obstacles to moving the animals.

Faced with this situation, the leaders launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to raise 1600 euros. The money will allow them to install cat doors at the Revolucion Pata site, a necessary improvement to make the space suitable and continue caring for the cats.

According to figures released on Oct. 27, the campaign had raised nearly 700 euros. In addition to financial contributions, the group is accepting donations of dry food, wet food, and litter to cover the cats’ needs while they await relocation.

Vallen Cats founders Sheila and Dunia stressed that public support is essential to keep the animals from losing their shelter. “Giving up is not an option, but we can’t do it alone”, they said.