Halloween is one of the most popular celebrations in the United States, marked by costumes, decorations and horror stories. However, the holiday also raises concerns among animal welfare groups, especially over the safety of black cats.

Because of superstitions that have historically linked these animals to witchcraft and bad luck, some shelters take preventive measures during October.

Why are black cats in danger during Halloween season?

Black cats have been associated for centuries with superstitions linked to bad luck, witchcraft and supernatural rituals. During Halloween, those beliefs resurface and cause concern among animal welfare groups.

According to the Network for Animals website, an organization dedicated to combating animal abuse, there is a history of abuse of these felines and concern they could be used in cruel practices.

What measure do shelters take to protect black cats during this season?

Some animal shelters temporarily suspend black cat adoptions during October as a preventive measure to keep them from being adopted by people who may want to use them in ritual practices or harm them in some way.

This practice is not universal. While some organizations restrict adoptions until after Oct. 31, others keep their usual procedures and evaluate prospective adopters individually.

What advice is there for black cat owners?

It is recommended to take certain precautions to protect these cats from possible accidents and stressful situations:

Keep them indoors, especially at night and when there are more people around.

Avoid costumes, since they can make animals uncomfortable or stressed.

Make sure they have a microchip, with up-to-date contact information, to make identification easier if they get lost.

Prevent escapes, especially when doors are opened to receive trick-or-treaters.

Prepare a quiet space where they can retreat from the noise and activity of the celebration.

These recommendations can also apply to cats of other colors.