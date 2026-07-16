Virtual therapy and in-person therapy can be equally effective, although each one responds to different needs depending on the type of treatment. Studies cited by the American Psychological Association (APA) show that both formats generate positive results, but with key differences in accessibility, privacy, and level of support.

The use of virtual therapy grew steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic . According to the APA, in 2022, 96% of psychologists were already offering online sessions, a modality that established itself as a permanent alternative to traditional in-person consultations.

How do virtual therapy and in-person therapy differ?

In-person therapy involves face-to-face sessions in the professional’s office, generally every week and in blocks of 40 to 60 minutes. This format allows the therapist to pick up on body language and other nonverbal cues that enrich the clinical assessment.

Virtual therapy, on the other hand, is carried out by video call, phone, or messaging from anywhere with an internet connection. Various studies indicate that online cognitive behavioral therapy has effectiveness comparable to in-person therapy in cases of mild to moderate anxiety and depression.

Advantages by modality

Virtual therapy: greater accessibility, lower cost in some cases, reduced stigma and schedule convenience.

In-person therapy: greater privacy, deeper therapeutic bond and better reading of nonverbal cues.

Who is each type of therapy for?

Virtual therapy is especially useful for those who have difficulty getting around, live in areas with few specialists available, or seek greater schedule flexibility . It is also a recommended option for people who feel social anxiety when going to an office.

In-person therapy remains the most recommended in cases of severe crises, suicide risk or acute psychotic episodes, where the professional’s direct support is decisive. Complementary therapies such as art, music, or play also usually require a shared physical space.