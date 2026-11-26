Nicaragua approved a decree allowing Chinese military personnel, along with their equipment, vessels and aircraft, to enter the country to take part in exchange activities and humanitarian assistance.

The decision was ratified by the Nicaraguan National Assembly through Decree No. 8935, published Oct. 30 in the Official Gazette, La Gaceta.

The document includes humanitarian exercises, training activities and military cooperation with the Central American country’s armed forces.

China may send troops to Nicaragua: What the decree says

Decree No. 8935 ratifies permission for foreign military personnel to transit and be stationed in Nicaraguan territory. The measure includes the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, Mexico and the United States, as well as the militaries that make up the Conference of Central American Armed Forces (CFAC).

Article 1 says the purpose of these activities will be exchange and humanitarian assistance in the event of possible emergencies. It also authorizes the deployment of Nicaraguan Army troops, vessels and aircraft abroad to take part in cooperation activities outside the country.

The measure takes effect when it is published in La Gaceta and covers the period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2027 .

What foreign military personnel will be allowed to do in Nicaragua

Article 2 of the decree spells out different authorizations for the entry of foreign military personnel and equipment. Planned activities include training exercises, instruction, experience exchanges and humanitarian aid operations.

For Russia, the rule includes search, rescue and recovery tasks in response to emergencies or natural disasters, as well as training activities with different units of the Nicaraguan Army. For Mexico, it establishes the rotating entry of 50 military personnel, along with vessels, aircraft and equipment, to take part in humanitarian exercises and exchange of experience.

The United States will also be able to enter personnel, vessels and aircraft to carry out humanitarian aid operations and search, rescue and recovery missions. In this case, the decree says the activities must be planned and coordinated in advance with the Nicaraguan Army.

How long foreign troops can enter Nicaragua

The authorization covers a six-month period, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2027 . During that time, the foreign forces included in the decree may enter Nicaraguan territory under the conditions set by the regulations.

The measure also allows Nicaraguan military personnel to travel abroad to take part in training and cooperation activities. Those include exercises with the Russian armed forces, exchanges with Mexico and activities under the CFAC.