Keeping floors free of dust and small particles can be challenging, especially when dirt gets trapped between tiles or sticks to certain surfaces. While most people rely on a traditional broom, an unusual household trick suggests adding a layer of aluminum foil to its head before sweeping.

The idea is to take advantage of the material’s physical properties to help collect fine particles during cleaning. Although this technique is not a substitute for regular household maintenance, it is a simple method that requires very few materials.

What happens when you cover a broom with aluminum foil?

The technique is based on the interaction between aluminum and static electricity, a phenomenon that can influence how small particles behave on different surfaces.

Fine dust and debris can be difficult to collect with ordinary sweeping, particularly when particles remain in corners, along edges, or between floor joints.

Supporters of this household trick suggest that placing aluminum foil around the broom head can help make it easier to gather some of that fine dirt .

A simple household trick uses an everyday kitchen item to change the way people approach floor cleaning. ChatGPT | Audiencias

However, the results may vary depending on the type of broom, flooring material, and cleaning conditions .

How to try the aluminum foil broom trick

One of the reasons this method attracts attention is that it does not require specialized equipment. A regular broom and a sheet of aluminum foil are enough to give it a try.

Follow these steps:

Prepare the aluminum foil: Cut a sheet large enough to cover the lower section of the broom. Wrap the broom head: Place the foil around the base or bristles, making sure it stays in position while sweeping. Secure the material: Adjust the foil so it does not come loose or interfere with the broom’s movement. Sweep as usual: Move the broom across the floor and check whether the technique makes it easier to collect fine dust. Remove the foil: Discard it when it becomes dirty, excessively wrinkled, or damaged.

When should you replace the aluminum foil?

The material does not need to be replaced after every use. However, it is advisable to change it whenever it accumulates too much dirt or becomes worn and loses its shape.

Frequent replacement may also be necessary depending on the floor surface and how often the broom is used.