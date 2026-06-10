China is carrying out the construction of the most innovative sports stadium in Latin America in El Salvador, a large-scale initiative that aims to surpass the historical standards set by the Maracanã and the Azteca Stadium.

The new National Stadium is being built on the site where the former Captain General Gerardo Barrios Military School once stood and is presented by the authorities as a strategy to attract international events and strengthen soccer in the region.

What initiative is China promoting by building this impressive soccer stadium in Latin America?

The mega soccer stadium that China is building in Latin America is part of a bilateral agreement established after diplomatic relations between the countries involved were restored. The official purpose is to provide long-term sports infrastructure.

The Salvadoran government says the project seeks to adhere to international standards and to create a multipurpose use, with both a sports and urban focus in the area where construction will take place.

Why is this stadium superior to the Maracanã and the Azteca?

According to official information, the new National Stadium of El Salvador surpasses the Maracanã and the Azteca due to its scale, its modern concept, and the level of investment committed, within the framework of a project designed from the outset to meet international standards.

The factors that make the difference

Projected capacity is larger, with expansion possible.

Contemporary architectural design and comprehensive planning.

Inclusive infrastructure with universal accessibility.

VIP areas, press spaces, and medical services.

Multipurpose complex for sports and mass events.

The project is financed through an international donation and advances in stages, with operations estimated to begin in 2027.